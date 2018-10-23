Female pedestrian in serious condition after vehicle strikes bus shelter in Scarborough
Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto
Published Tuesday, October 23, 2018 3:41PM EDT
A female pedestrian believed to be in her 70s has been transported to a trauma centre after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough.
Toronto police said the incident occurred around 3 p.m. near the area of Finch Avenue and Kennedy Road.
Authorities said it appears as though the vehicle left the roadway and struck a bus shelter.
Paramedics said a victim was transported to a trauma centre in serious, but stable condition.
Roads in the area are closed while police conduct an investigation.