

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A female pedestrian believed to be in her 70s has been transported to a trauma centre after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough.

Toronto police said the incident occurred around 3 p.m. near the area of Finch Avenue and Kennedy Road.

Authorities said it appears as though the vehicle left the roadway and struck a bus shelter.

Paramedics said a victim was transported to a trauma centre in serious, but stable condition.

Roads in the area are closed while police conduct an investigation.