

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





An adult female pedestrian has been pronounced dead after she was struck by a truck downtown on Wednesday morning.

At around 9 a.m., emergency crews were called to the area of Victoria and Queen streets for reports of a collision involving a pedestrian and a commercial vehicle.

“What we have is a commercial vehicle travelling south on Victoria Street,” Sgt. Brett Moore told reporters at the scene shortly after the crash. “The truck, the driver involved is cooperating.”

The woman was struck right outside of St. Michael’s Hospital, one of Toronto’s trauma centres. She was transported to the trauma centre before she was pronounced dead.

“We have lots of eye witnesses and we’ve got some surveillance video from local businesses,” Moore said. “Obviously this is a very dense area, urban area in downtown Toronto.”

“Video is great because it really paints a vivid picture that is impartial and it really helps our investigators piece things together.”

Roads have been blocked off in the area as an investigation is conducted.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact investigators or Crime Stoppers.