Female pedestrian dead after being hit by vehicle in Vaughan parking lot
Published Thursday, July 9, 2020 2:00PM EDT Last Updated Thursday, July 9, 2020 2:03PM EDT
TORONTO -- A female pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle at a parking lot in Vaughan on Thursday afternoon.
It happened outside a plaza on Keele Street south of Rutherford Road.
Police say that the driver of the vehicle involved is without vital signs at the scene.
The circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear.
Members of the York Regional Police Major Collision Bureau will be attending.