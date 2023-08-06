Female pedestrian critically injured in North York collision

A 27-year-old woman is fighting for her life in hospital after being struck by a driver in North York late Saturday night.

Toronto police were called to the area of Leslie Street and Sheppard Avenue East at 10:19 p.m. for reports of a pedestrian hit by vehicle.

Police said the driver of vehicle, identified as a 27-year-old woman operating a Mazda 3 sedan, was travelling north on Leslie Street when she collided with a woman who was crossing Leslie Street at Sheppard Avenue East.

The motorist remained at the scene.

The victim was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

— Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) August 6, 2023

Anyone with information, including security or dash camera footage of the area or incident, is asked to contact Traffic Services at 416-808-1900, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

More to come. This is a developing story.