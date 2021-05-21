TORONTO -- A woman is in critical condition in hospital after she was struck while crossing a street east of Toronto’s downtown area on Friday morning.

Toronto police were called to Dundas Street, east of Sherbourne Street, at 3:29 a.m. for a report of a collision.

Paramedics said they arrived to find a woman suffering from life-threatening injuries.

She was rushed to a hospital trauma centre for treatment.

Police closed Dundas Street between Seaton and Sherbourne streets to allow for an investigation.

Investigators said the driver involved remained at the scene.