Female killed in Mississauga hit-and-run

A female is dead following a hit-and-run in Mississauga early Thursday morning, Peel Regional Police say.

Officers responded to a collision in the area of Tomken and Britannia roads, shortly after 5:30 am.

A female was located and pronounced dead, police said.

A suspect vehicle fled southbound on Tomken Road.

No suspect or vehicle description has been released at this point in time.

Tomken Road is closed south of Britannia Road as the Major Collision Bureau is investigating.

This is a developing news story.