Female killed in Brampton crash involving tractor trailer and several vehicles

Peel Regional Police are investigating a fatal multi-vehicle collision in Brampton.

The crash happened around midnight in the area of Queen Street and The Gore Road, just west of Highway 50.

Police said a tractor trailer and several vehicles collided.

A female was pronounced dead, they said. The victim’s age was not immediately available.

Peel paramedics told CP24 that they assessed 15 patients, including the deceased.

In total, 13 people were transported to hospital, two of them were taken to a trauma centre.

The patients injuries vary from serious to minor, paramedics said.

We are presently on scene of a multi-vehicle MVC with persons trapped in the intersection of Queen St and The Gore Rd. The intersection will remain closed while @PeelPolice investigate. Please avoid the area. @ChiefBoyes @BPFFA1068 ^MW pic.twitter.com/6rviUXfFlQ — Brampton Fire & Emergency Services (@BramptonFireES) August 27, 2022

Motorists are being advised to use alternate routes.