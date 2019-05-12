

CTV News Toronto





A fire at an Oshawa apartment building has left a female victim dead.

Durham Regional Police said they were called to the building, located in the area of Simcoe Street North and Taunton Road East, at around 7 p.m. on Sunday.

No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the blaze is not yet known.

Investigators said the Ontario Fire Marshal has been called to the scene.

Roads have been blocked off nearby as an investigation into the matter is conducted overnight and into Monday morning.