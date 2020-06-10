TORONTO -- One man is in custody in connection with a fail-to-remain collision in Mississauga early this morning, Peel Regional Police say.

The collision occurred near Eglinton Avenue and Dixie Drive shortly before 7 a.m.

Police say a female was injured in the incident and was taken to hospital for treatment. The severity of her injuries are not known at this time.

Peel Regional Police's major collision bureau is investigating and road closures are in effect in the area.