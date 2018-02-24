Female in hospital after being struck by vehicle in Etobicoke
A Toronto Paramedic Services ambulance is pictured.
Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto
Published Saturday, February 24, 2018 9:14PM EST
Last Updated Saturday, February 24, 2018 9:19PM EST
A female pedestrian was taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Etobicoke Saturday evening.
It happened at Bloor Street West and Royal York Road at around 7:50 p.m.
The victim was conscious and breathing after being struck and was taken to hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, police said.