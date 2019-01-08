

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





A female found trapped in a donation box in Bloorcourt Village early this morning has died, police confirm.

Investigators say a female was heard by witnesses screaming for help shortly before 2 a.m. after she became trapped in a clothing donation box behind a building near Bloor Street and Dovercourt Road.

Police say half of the woman’s body was sticking out of the box when emergency crews arrived on scene.

She was without vital signs when firefighters managed to pull her from the bin and despite efforts to resuscitate her, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident is not considered to be suspicious but has been ruled death by misadventure.

Two similar incidents were reported in Vancouver in 2018.

The death of a 34-year-old man found lodged in a clothing donation box in West Vancouver on Dec. 30 has resulted in the removal of donation boxes across British Columbia.

-With files from CTV Vancouver