TORONTO -- A female has been found dead by emergency crews attending a house fire in Brampton on Monday afternoon, Peel police say.

Officers were called to a home in the area of Fireside Drive and Navy Crescent, near Bovaird Drive West, around 3 p.m.

According to police, crews found a deceased female inside the home.

Investigators have not released any further details regarding the age of the victim or the circumstances of the fire.

Roads in the area are closed while police investigate the incident.