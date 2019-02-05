

CTV News Toronto





A female driver is dead after a single-vehicle crash in East Gwillimbury.

York Regional Police said the crash happened on Queensville Sideroad sometime this morning.

In a tweet, police said the vehicle "left the roadway," but provided few other details about the circumstances of the crash.

The driver was taken to hospital for treatment but has since succumbed to her injuries.

Queensville Sideroad has been closed between Leslie Street and 2nd Concession to accommodate an investigation. Police believe the area will be closed for several hours.