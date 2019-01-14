

CTV News Toronto





One female is dead following a three-vehicle crash in Vaughan this morning.

York Regional Police said the crash unfolded in the southbound lanes of Islington Avenue, near Major Mackenzie Drive, at around 7 a.m.

The victim, whose age is not known, died at the scene.

Const. Andy Pattenden said two other people suffered minor injuries in the crash and were taken to hospital for treatment.

Roads have been closed in the area to accommodate an investigation. Pattenden said it will be “several hours” before the area reopens.