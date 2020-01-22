A female has been critically injured after being stabbed near York University on Wednesday night.

It happened in the area of Assiniboine Road and Evelyn Wiggins Drive, east of Sentinel Road, at around 10:10 p.m.

Police said the victim was located with serious stab wounds in her neck area. She has been rushed to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

The suspect, described as an Asian male, stands approximately five-foot-eleven, and with a slim build, fled the scene on foot, police said.

He was wearing a black jacket, pants, a hoodie and a backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.