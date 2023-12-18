TORONTO
Toronto

Female, child taken to the hospital after being struck by driver in Forest Hill

An ambulance is seen in this file photo. An ambulance is seen in this file photo.

A female and a child were taken to the hospital Monday afternoon after being struck by the driver of a vehicle in Forest Hill.

The collision happened shortly before 3:30 p.m. in the area of Newgate Road and Ridelle Avenue, which is just east of Allen Road and north of Eglinton Avenue West.

Toronto police said that the motorist remained at the scene.

The victims’ injuries are non-life-threatening, they said.

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News