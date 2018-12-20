

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Bill Blair, the federal minister in charge of reducing organized crime, will be meeting with Mayor John Tory today and will announce new federal funding to address ongoing gun violence in the city.

Toronto has seen more than 400 shooting occurrences in 2018, up slightly from the 371 reported shootings in 2017. There has been a steady increase in shootings since 2014, when Toronto recorded just 173.

One of the most recent incidents occurred on Wednesday when shots were fired outside an elementary school in the city’s Jane and Finch neighbourhood as students were getting ready to be dismissed for the day. Fortunately no injuries were reported.

“It’s just not acceptable. It makes you angry. It makes you sad,” Tory told CP24 on Thursday morning.

“I’m a parent. I’m a grandparent. I would not want anything that has to do with guns and bullets and gangs to be anywhere near where my children or grandchildren were.”

Tory noted that there is no easy answer to fixing the issue of gun violence in Toronto.

“I wish I could tell people we were going to come up with some magic solution in that room,” he said of his meeting with Blair today. “There is no magic answer.”

The mayor said that the city needs to continue on a path of investing in communities and after-school programs to steer children away from getting involved in gang activity.

Tory said reducing the supply of guns on the street is also needed to help curb gun violence. He said legislative changes, including tougher gun laws, could contribute to a solution as well.

“We just have to keep at that and I am confident that if we do, if we stay the course, the numbers will be better next year,” Tory said.

For his part, Blair has launched public consultations on a possible handgun ban in Canada and Tory said the federal government has been “very responsive” to the $30 million in funding applications submitted by the city.

“They are processing the first parts of them now to provide us with some very substantive help,” Tory added.

Details of new federal funding will be announced at a news conference later this morning.