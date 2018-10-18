The Trudeau Liberals are accusing Ontario Premier Doug Ford of “flip-flopping” on his support of NAFTA negotiations, in a brewing war-of-words between the two governments.

Federal Intergovernmental Minister Dominic LeBlanc said he was “disappointed” to learn of the province’s unhappiness with the USMCA deal, despite Ford’s proclamations of standing “shoulder-to-shoulder” with Canadian negotiators.

The Ford government has labelled the deal as “useless” because it didn’t lift the 25 per cent tariff on steel and the 10 per cent tariff on aluminum imposed by the United States, while allowing the Americans to have 3.6 per cent of the heavily protected Canadian Dairy industry.

While the province is asking for tens of millions of dollars in federal compensation for the affected industries, LeBlanc said the need was never highlighted when the premier and Trade Minister Jim Wilson visited the negotiating team in Washington.

“They didn’t seem to have (that concern) in the hours and days before the deal was signed when they were fully briefed,” LeBlanc said.

Ministers LeBlanc and Wilson met Thursday morning to discuss intergovernmental trade but said the USMCA wasn’t discussed in detail.

Wilson said, however, LeBlanc indicated he “knew where (the province) was coming from,” of its issues with USMCA but wanted to focus on having a productive meeting.

Ford’s ambitions

LeBlanc is also critical of Ford’s perceived federal political ambitions, that have resulted in building an anti-carbon tax coalition with other premiers, campaigning with Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer and tough talk about Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

“You get a four year job and you’re 10 per cent into it and you’re already looking to upgrade to go somewhere else?” LeBlanc told reporters at Queen’s Park. “I can’t imagine that’s very constructive.”

LeBlanc also challenged Ford to “put to bed” the idea that he’s “looking for a different job” and has national ambitions.

Simon Jefferies, a spokesperson for the premier, says in a statement that the premier will do everything to stop the federal carbon tax from being “rammed down the throats” of families.

“This includes meeting with and working with like-minded politicians across the country, including Jason Kenney and Scott Moe,” he said.