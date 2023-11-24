Federal government to announce additional resources for asylum seekers in Peel Region
The federal government is set to make an announcement regarding immigration in Peel Region on Friday morning.
Kamal Khera, Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities, will hold a press conference in Brampton to announce a federal contribution to support housing needs for asylum seekers in Peel Region.
The press conference will begin at 11:30 a.m. and will be livestreamed on CTVNewsToronto.ca and the CTV News app.
Toronto Top Stories
BREAKING
BREAKING Victims of Rainbow Bridge crash identified as American couple
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
The two people who were killed in the crash at the Rainbow Bridge border crossing have been identified as a married couple, the Niagara Falls Police Department confirmed Friday.
Mastermind Toys files for creditor protection
Mastermind Toys, one of Canada’s iconic specialty toy stores, has filed for creditor protection, the company announced Friday.
Fraud cases have nearly doubled since 2012, but only a fraction are solved: StatCan data
In the past decade, incidents of fraud have risen sharply across Canada. But in that same time, the proportion of cases solved by law enforcement has reached a 20-year low, leaving tens of thousands of victims and millions of dollars in losses unresolved.
BREAKING South African Olympic runner Oscar Pistorius granted parole 10 years after killing his girlfriend
Double-amputee Olympic runner Oscar Pistorius was granted parole Friday, 10 years after shooting his girlfriend through a toilet door at his home in South Africa in a killing that jolted the world.
Israel and Hamas begin ceasefire, setting stage for release of some hostages and more aid to Gaza
A four-day ceasefire between Israel and Hamas began Friday, allowing sorely needed aid to start flowing into Gaza and setting the stage for the release of dozens of hostages held by militants and Palestinians imprisoned by Israel.
Ireland's prime minister condemns anti-immigrant protesters who rampaged through central Dublin
Ireland's prime minister on Friday condemned anti-immigrant protesters who rampaged through central Dublin after three young children were stabbed, saying the rioters simply wanted to cause chaos, not protect the country's way of life.
Home prices could drop by 10 per cent in early 2024: TD
TD Bank says home prices could drop as much as 10 per cent on average by early 2024 thanks to a surge in housing supply in some provinces.
Femicide should be declared a national emergency in Canada: women’s organization says
Femicide, which describes women and girls being killed purely for the crime of their gender, is on the rise in Canada—and one advocacy group is calling for it to be declared a national emergency.
Montreal
Woman, 61, dies from stabbing in Laval; man arrested
Laval police say they have opened a homicide investigation after a woman was fatally stabbed at a home in Laval Thursday evening. A 31-year-old man was arrested and was set to be questioned by investigators later in the evening.
Professors vote for 10-day strike mandate at Laval University
On Wednesday, Université Laval lecturers voted 92.6 per cent in favour of a 10-day strike mandate to be called at a time deemed appropriate.
Two 15-year-olds arrested for trying to set cars on fire in TMR
Montreal police arrested two teenagers after a group of suspects allegedly tried to set three vehicles on fire using a Molotov cocktail in Mount Royal (TMR).
London
Holiday Train weaves its way through London Thursday night
Entertainers travel the rails through Canada and the U.S, giving free concerts and spreading festive spirit.
Knights double up Battalion in North Bay
Oliver bonk finished with two goals and an assist. London added an empty-netter.
'Attempt to commit murder' suspect arrested
After working with Perth County OPP and Stratford police, Karley Frayer has been arrested and is in custody.
Kitchener
A look at co-op housing in Waterloo Region as feds boost funding
This week’s fiscal update from the federal government highlights the idea of using co-operative housing as a tool in the battle for housing affordability.
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE Ontario couple walks away from $140K after dispute with developer
The last year and a half have been an emotional roller coaster for engaged couple Joe Jennison and Alicia Murrell.
Pause before purchasing: How to stay financially responsible on Black Friday
Stores big and small in Waterloo Region are gearing up for Black Friday, but experts say there are a few things shoppers should keep in mind to stay responsible with their money.
Northern Ontario
'Calculated': Former Ont. doctor sentenced to 9 years after 13 female patients sexually assaulted
Once the only doctor in a small town in southern Ontario, a former family physician has been sentenced to nine years in jail after he was found to have sexually assaulted more than a dozen female patients at his York region clinic.
Northern Ont. murder victim’s family gets closure after 36 years, plans family burial
After almost four decades, the family of Agnes May Appleyard finally has closure.
Collision closes Hwy. 11 near Matheson
Ontario Provincial Police say Highway 11 is closed Friday morning because of a collision.
Ottawa
Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by driver, stuck under vehicle in Vanier
A pedestrian is in critical condition after being hit by the driver of a vehicle on Montreal Road in Vanier.
Long-time CTV journalist Norman Fetterley dies at age 74
Long-time CTV News reporter Norman Fetterley has died. Fetterley began his broadcast journalism career at CJRN Radio in Niagara Falls, before moving to television in Thunder Bay.
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Nov. 24-26
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this weekend.
Windsor
Settlement reached with Volkswagen in engine coolant pump allegations
The German auto maker completely denied any and all wrongdoing or liability, but said its motivation in reaching the settlement is to ensure customer satisfaction and confidence in its vehicles.
More people giving up pets due to increased cost of living
Finances have always factored into the decision for some to surrender their pets, but it has become a more common motivator.
Barrie
Lake-effect snowsqualls could make today's commute across central Ontario treacherous
Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for central Ontario.
Flight from police in a stolen pickup truck ends in weapons and drug charges
The pickup was unoccupied except for a puppy that was abandoned when the occupants fled on foot.
Vehicle carrying chemicals catches fire in Springwater
Train traffic was temporarily paused through parts of Simcoe County Thursday evening after a vehicle caught fire near the tracks.
Atlantic
Justin Bourque facing charges after inmate assaulted: N.B. RCMP
The man who shot and killed three RCMP officers and wounded two others in Moncton, N.B., almost 10 years ago is now facing assault and weapon charges.
No major changes in Maritime gas prices
The price of gas did not change in Nova Scotia overnight, while there were minor changes in Prince Edward Island and New Brunswick.
'We don’t take it lightly': N.B. town hikes property taxes over 10 per cent
Residents in the Town of Salisbury, N.B., will see a significant property tax rate hike in 2024.
Calgary
Calgary's Red Line disruption to begin Friday evening
Drivers and commuters were warned about it for weeks but the time has finally come for a massive disruption to transit services in Calgary's downtown core.
Heritage Park offers deal for Once Upon a Christmas
A Christmas tradition for many Calgary families is a little bit more affordable this year, thanks to Heritage Park.
Winnipeg
Manitoba introduces bill to temporarily lift provincial tax on fuel
The Manitoba government has introduced a bill to temporarily lift the provincial tax on fuel.
Winnipeg-born actor starring in “Frasier” reboot
When Dr. Frasier Crane made his return to the small screen last month, with his signature bon mots and sarcasm, a Winnipeg-born actor was by his side.
Legislation would make Louis Riel honorary first premier of Manitoba
The Manitoba government has introduced a bill to recognize Metis leader Louis Riel as the province's honorary first premier.
Vancouver
'It's a miracle': Missing B.C. cat found after almost 7 months far from home
A cat named Mucky has been reunited with his Vancouver Island family after being missing since May.
Vancouver Police Board dismisses exclusion zone complaint from provincial watchdog
The Vancouver Police Board has dismissed a complaint alleging the Vancouver Police Department created an exclusion zone during the dismantling of numerous encampments along East Hastings Street.
B.C. minister's misplaced notes reveal proposal for 'big and shiny' affordability measure
The carbon tax – and a private note that fell into the wrong hands – dominated Question Period in the B.C. legislature Thursday.
Edmonton
Players, picks, prospects – almost everything on the market for desperate Oilers: TSN
The Edmonton Oilers are willing to trade anything except for captain Connor McDavid, sniper Leon Draisaitl and this year's first-round pick, according to TSN's Ryan Rishaug.
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Blustery start to the weekend, but the mild streak continues
It won't be overly WARM this weekend and early next week. But, we'll be a handful of degrees above the average highs and well above the average morning low.