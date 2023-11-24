TORONTO
Toronto

    • Federal government to announce additional resources for asylum seekers in Peel Region

    The federal government is set to make an announcement regarding immigration in Peel Region on Friday morning.

    Kamal Khera, Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities, will hold a press conference in Brampton to announce a federal contribution to support housing needs for asylum seekers in Peel Region.

    The press conference will begin at 11:30 a.m. and will be livestreamed on CTVNewsToronto.ca and the CTV News app.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    LIVE UPDATES

    LIVE UPDATES First hostages due to be released under Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal

    A four-day ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war began Friday morning in Gaza as part of an agreement that Qatar helped broker. The deal also includes the release of dozens of hostages held by militants and Palestinians imprisoned by Israel, which was to begin later Friday.

    Montreal

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Atlantic

    Calgary

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News