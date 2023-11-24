Federal government to announce additional resources for asylum seekers in Peel Region

The federal government is set to make an announcement regarding immigration in Peel Region on Friday morning.

Kamal Khera, Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities, will hold a press conference in Brampton to announce a federal contribution to support housing needs for asylum seekers in Peel Region.

The press conference will begin at 11:30 a.m. and will be livestreamed on CTVNewsToronto.ca and the CTV News app.