TORONTO -- Police are investigating after feces and urine were reportedly thrown at people inside the libraries of two Toronto university campuses.

Police said the first incident they are investigating occurred on Nov. 22 at the University of Toronto’s Robarts Library.

The second incident reportedly occurred on Nov. 24 in a library at York University, police said.

Authorities said the two police divisions investigating the case will likely work together due to the similar nature of the incidents.

No suspect descriptions have been released.