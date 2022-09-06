Fears grow for Ukraine nuke plant ahead of inspector report
Fears grew Tuesday for Europe's largest nuclear power plant as shelling around it continued, a day after the facility was again knocked off Ukraine's electricity grid and put in the precarious position of relying on its own power to run safety systems.
Repeated warnings from world leaders that fighting around the Zaporizhzhia plant has put it in an untenable situation that could lead to a nuclear catastrophe have done little to stem the hostilities. Russian-installed officials accused the Ukrainian forces of shelling the city where the plant is located on Tuesday, hours after the Ukrainians said Kremlin forces attacked a city across the river.
Both sides have traded such accusations since Russian troops seized the plant early in the war. With the danger rising, an International Atomic Energy Agency team finally traveled to the plant last week, and inspectors are expected to report what they found to the U.N. Security Council later in the day.
Two inspectors remain at the plant, which is run by Ukrainians workers, and Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak applauded that decision.
"There are Russian troops now who don't understand what's happening, don't assess the risks correctly," Podolyak said. "There is a number of our workers there, who need some kind of protection, people from the international community standing by their side and telling (Russian troops): `Don't touch these people, let them work."'
But that appears to have done little to lessen the risks. On Monday, the IAEA said Ukrainian authorities reported that the plant's last transmission line was disconnected to allow workers to put out a fire caused by shelling.
"The line itself is not damaged, and it will be reconnected once the fire is extinguished," the IAEA said.
In the meantime, the plant's only remaining operational reactor would "generate the power the plant needs for its safety and other functions," the agency said.
Mycle Schneider, an independent analyst in Canada on nuclear energy, said that means the plant was likely functioning in "island mode," producing electricity just for its own operations.
"Island mode is a very shaky, unstable, and unreliable way to provide continuous power supply to a nuclear plant," Schneider said.
It was just the latest incident that fueled fears of a potential nuclear disaster in a country still haunted by the world's worst nuclear accident at Chernobyl. Experts say the reactors at Zaporizhzhia are designed to withstand natural disasters and even aircraft crashes, but the unpredictable fighting around the plant had repeatedly threatened to disrupt critical cooling systems, raising the risk of a meltdown.
Russian-installed officials in the Zaporizhzhia region on Tuesday accused the Ukrainian forces of shelling Enerhodar, the city where the plant is located, and damaging a power line close to the plant.
Russian state news agency RIA Novosti reported, citing its correspondent on the ground, that the power was off in Enerhodar on Tuesday and sounds of explosions could be heard.
Meanwhile, Ukraine's presidential office said that Russian forces shelled residential buildings in Nikopol, a city across the Dnieper river from the Zaporizhzhia plant. Two people were wounded and a school, a kindergarten and some 30 buildings were damaged, the office said.
Russian shelling elsewhere killed at least three civilians, the statement said.
In the southern Kherson region, occupied by the Russians since early on in the war, the Ukrainian army continued its counteroffensive, destroying Russia's logistical centers. A pontoon bridge was blown up overnight and a command center was hit, as well as two checkpoints.
In the eastern city of Sloviansk, workers with the Ukrainian Red Cross Society swept up debris Monday from a second rocket attack on its premises in a week. Nobody was hurt in either attack, said Taras Logginov, head of the agency's rapid response unit. He blamed Russian forces and called the attacks war crimes.
In a row of apartment buildings across the road, the few residents who haven't evacuated sawed sheets of plywood to board up their shattered windows.
Henadii Sydorenko sat on the porch of his apartment building for a break. He said he's not sure whether to stay or leave, torn between his responsibility of taking care of three apartments whose owners have already evacuated and the increasing fear of the now frequent shelling.
"It's frightening," the 57-year-old said of the shelling. "I'm losing my mind, little by little."
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Suspect in Sask. stabbings possibly sighted on James Smith Cree Nation: RCMP
Police in Saskatchewan said authorities received a report of a possible sighting of Myles Sanderson, the remaining suspect in a series of stabbing attacks on the James Smith Cree Nation over the weekend.
Past drug, alcohol use had caused stabbing suspect to lose mind: parole document
A fugitive wanted in a deadly stabbing rampage in Saskatchewan has a nearly two-decade long criminal record and a propensity for violence when intoxicated, a parole board document says.
3rd dangerous persons alert issued in Sask., unconnected to mass stabbings
A Dangerous Persons Alert has been issued in Saskatchewan Tuesday morning by Maidstone RCMP after reports of shots fired at a residence in the RM of Brittania, a news release said.
'It's scary': Man who killed Moncton teen in 1987 on the loose after breaching parole
A man who shot and killed a Moncton teenager at a convenience store in 1987 has breached his parole and is on the loose.
Memphis police ID body of abducted jogger Eliza Fletcher
Police in Tennessee said Tuesday they had found the body of a Memphis woman abducted during a pre-dawn run, confirming fears that Eliza Fletcher was killed after she was forced into an SUV on Friday morning.
Is COVID-19 winding down? Scientists say no
Is the coronavirus on its way out? Scientists say no and predict the scourge that's already lasted longer than the 1918 flu pandemic will linger far into the future.
Conservative interim leader Candice Bergen won't be running in next election
As the Conservative party prepares to welcome a new leader this week, its interim leader says she won't be running in the next federal election.
opinion | Tom Mulcair: Why should we care about the Quebec election?
It is really important for those who do care about the future of this incredible country of ours to pay some attention to Francois Legault as he romps to a second consecutive majority, former NDP leader Tom Mulcair writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Russia to buy rockets, artillery shells from North Korea, U.S. says
The Russian Ministry of Defence is in the process of purchasing millions of rockets and artillery shells from North Korea for its ongoing fight in Ukraine, according to a newly downgraded U.S. intelligence finding.
Montreal
-
PLQ on the offensive on Quebec campaign trail as CAQ shores up base
Quebec Liberal Party Leader Dominique Anglade is going on the offensive on the campaign trail.
-
Quebec election 2022: Q&A with Quebec Solidaire Spokesperson Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois
As the co-spokesperson of the left-wing socialist party Québec Solidaire, Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois has proven that his activism chops extend far beyond les carrés rouges.
-
Unagva, Wesmount and Renpentigny: A Quebec election guide for spellchecking campaign posters
Multiple campaign signs have been spotted with riding names misspelled, leaving Quebec election candidates blushing and wishing they had done one last spell check.
London
-
'There is a void now': Friends rally to help partner of deceased St. Thomas, Ont. trucker
Before speaking with CTV News London, Marj Kuhn walked her dog and “had a big cry to let it all out.” It was the first time she spoke publicly about her partner of 10 years, Cam Wilcox. The 67-year-old from St. Thomas, Ont. passed away after his transport truck collided with an SUV, sending six people to hospital in rural Lambton County on August 23.
-
Logging truck crashes into building in Atwood
Crews are working on a demolition plan after a logging truck and hauler careened into a building on Atwood’s Main Street.
-
High static water level reported for Lake Erie and Lake St. Clair
The Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority says current water levels are down compared to the last five years, but are still well above average.
Kitchener
-
Party along Ezra Avenue in Waterloo leaves trail of damage
A large gathering on Ezra Avenue Monday night left a trail of damage in Waterloo’s university district.
-
Community gathers in Ayr, Ont. for memorial of junior B hockey player
Hundreds gathered in Ayr, Ont. on Tuesday to pay their respects to Eli Palfreyman, the junior B hockey player who died last week during a game at the North Dumfries Community Complex.
-
Ranking the top locations for crashes in Waterloo Region
A Cambridge intersection and a Kitchener roundabout are at the top of the list of the worst spots for collisions in Waterloo Region.
Northern Ontario
-
Fire risk prompts Polaris to issue 'stop ride' warning for 230K of its snowmobiles
Polaris has issued what's known as a 'stop ride/stop sale' for more than 230,000 of its snow machines.
-
Man surrenders to Sudbury police after armed standoff
A 47-year-old man is facing weapons-related charges after a verbal argument in the Greater Sudbury community of Onaping escalated, leading to an overnight standoff, police say.
-
Impaired driver crashed into tree, East Algoma OPP say
A 65-year-old Iron Bridge man is facing charges after a pickup truck crashed into a tree Sept. 3.
Ottawa
-
McKenney would freeze transit fares if elected mayor
Catherine McKenney says they would freeze transit fares, increase OC Transpo funding by 20 per cent and initiate a “top to bottom review” of the service if elected mayor.
-
Ottawa home sales down 27 per cent in August amid interest rate hikes
Home sales in Ottawa decreased sharply again in August as higher interest rates continued to cool the real estate market.
-
COVID-19 wastewater signal trending down as school returns
The latest data showing the amount of COVID-19 in Ottawa’s wastewater is showing a downward trend through the end of August, just as students return to their classrooms.
Windsor
-
Customer accuses Rogers of enforcing 'discriminatory' carding policy after being denied entrance to store
A Toronto man is accusing Rogers of enforcing a “discriminatory” carding policy after he was denied entrance at a store in Chatham, Ont. despite being a customer.
-
Windsor-Essex students head back to the classroom
Students in Windsor-Essex threw on their backpacks and made their way to the classroom Tuesday morning for the first day back to school.
-
High static water level reported for Lake Erie and Lake St. Clair
The Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority says current water levels are down compared to the last five years, but are still well above average.
Barrie
-
Police identify motorcyclist killed in Oro-Medonte collision
Police identified a motorcyclist killed in a two-vehicle collision with a passenger vehicle in Oro-Medonte over the weekend.
-
Muskoka homeowners woken by early morning break-in
A Gravenhurst woman faces multiple charges in connection with a residential break-in Sunday morning while the homeowners slept.
-
Simcoe Muskoka students return to class with no COVID-19 restrictions
Tuesday marks the first day of school for many students across Simcoe Muskoka with no COVID-19 restrictions for the first time since the pandemic started.
Atlantic
-
'It's scary': Man who killed Moncton teen in 1987 on the loose after breaching parole
A man who shot and killed a Moncton teenager at a convenience store in 1987 has breached his parole and is on the loose.
-
N.S. shooting inquiry to hear from Mountie described as 'friend' of killer; testimony won't be broadcast
The RCMP officer once described by another police officer as a "friend" of the man behind the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia will testify Tuesday before the inquiry investigating the rampage, though it will not be broadcast.
-
Lockdown lifted at NBCC Saint John after 'odd' message; police investigating source
Police say there is no threat to students and staff after New Brunswick Community College Saint John went into lockdown Tuesday morning.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Suspect in Sask. stabbings possibly sighted on James Smith Cree Nation: RCMP
Police in Saskatchewan said authorities received a report of a possible sighting of Myles Sanderson, the remaining suspect in a series of stabbing attacks on the James Smith Cree Nation over the weekend.
-
Calgary man who murdered girlfriend and toddler to be sentenced
37-year-old Robert Leeming is scheduled to be sentenced for killing his former girlfriend and her daughter in 2019.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | A bumpy temperature trend for Calgary over the next few days
That new sweater you've been eager to show off might have a spot or two in our five-day forecast.
Winnipeg
-
16-year-old charged in Winnipeg's 37th homicide of 2022: police
A 16-year-old male has been charged following an altercation at a home Saturday that police believe resulted in the death of a 26-year-old man.
-
Interim Conservative Leader Candice Bergen not seeking re-election
Candice Bergen, the interim Leader of the Official Opposition and MP for Portage-Lisgar, will not be seeking re-election in the next general election.
-
Past drug, alcohol use had caused stabbing suspect to lose mind: parole document
A fugitive wanted in a deadly stabbing rampage in Saskatchewan has a nearly two-decade long criminal record and a propensity for violence when intoxicated, a parole board document says.
Vancouver
-
3rd man pleads guilty in connection to death of 20-year-old
More than five years after the body of a 20-year-old was found on a rural service road north of Hope, B.C., a third man has pleaded guilty in connection to his death.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Suspect in Sask. stabbings possibly sighted on James Smith Cree Nation: RCMP
Police in Saskatchewan said authorities received a report of a possible sighting of Myles Sanderson, the remaining suspect in a series of stabbing attacks on the James Smith Cree Nation over the weekend.
-
Back to school: B.C. students return to class for 1st relatively normal year since pandemic began
Students and teachers across B.C. are back to class Tuesday for the first day of school.
Edmonton
-
Cyclist killed in Monday morning crash in Whitecourt
A cyclist is dead after a crash in Whitecourt on Monday morning.
-
Senior killed in crash near Edson
A woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash on a highway west of Edmonton last Friday.
-
Jasper wildfire shrinks in cooler temps; persisting power issues prompt campground closures
A lightning-ignited wildfire in Jasper National Park in Alberta was estimated to be 6,150 hectares as of Tuesday morning, down from the 8,000 hectares it had grown to over the weekend.