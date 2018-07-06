

Sumran Bhan, CTV News Toronto





A father and son who were on a boat that capsized during windy conditions on Cook’s Bay, on Lake Simcoe, are safe following a marine unit rescue.

According to a South Simcoe Police tweet, high waves caused the boat to flip over on Friday. The son swam to the shore, and called for help. The marine unit was brought in to rescue the father from the water.

Police also issued a warning to other boaters to wear life-jackets, noting the father and son pulled on their jackets after falling into the water.

“They were lucky,” South Simcoe police said on Twitter.

“Rough waters out there today,” police noted in another tweet.

Cook’s Bay is located at the southern tip of Lake Simcoe.