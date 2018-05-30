

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





The father of a toddler who died of heat-related causes after being left in a parked vehicle in Burlington is being charged with negligence and failing to provide the necessaries of life.

Halton Regional Police said they received a call from a “hysterical male” around 5:30 p.m. on May 23. The man said that a toddler was not breathing and was inside a grey Ford Escape, parked in a lot at 1925 North Service Road.

When officers arrived, the three-year-old boy was outside the vehicle and was unresponsive.

“Police and EMS attended the scene and worked on the child performing resuscitation activities,” Insp. Anthony Odoardi told reporters at the scene last Wednesday.

“Unfortunately the child was pronounced dead by EMS.”

A coroner determined that the preliminary cause of death for the three-year-old boy was hyperthermia. A news release issued last week by Halton police said the results “were consistent with the child being left in a vehicle exposed to high temperatures for an extended period of time.”

Paramedics said it appeared as though the boy was in the vehicle for at least several hours.

Shaun Pennell, 37, of Burlington is being charged with criminal negligence causing death and failing to provide the necessaries of life. He is scheduled to appear in court on June 27.

The charges have not been proven in court.