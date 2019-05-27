

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





The father of a four-year-old boy who was struck by a motorcycle in the city’s east-end on Sunday says his son is still fighting for his life in the intensive care unit at Sick Kids Hospital.

Ruhul Chowdhury says his son Radiul has not yet regained consciousness but there is still hope that he will survive.

“His brain is damaged. He has (a) broken elbow, broken shoulder, broken legs. But doctors are not worried about those things right now. They are worried about his brain. His brain is really damaged,” he said.

The four-year-old was walking with family in the area of Victoria Park Avenue and Adair Road at around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday when he went onto the roadway and was struck by a northbound motorcycle.

Police told CP24 that the motorcyclist stopped briefly and a female passenger got off the bike. She fled the area on foot and the motorcyclist then took off, police said.

Radi sustained life-threatening injuries and was rushed to Sick Kids Hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

Chowdhury said staff members at the hospital have indicated that they’ve seen positive signs but cannot make any definitive conclusions at this point.

“When my wife went to see him to the ICU… she (said), ‘Hey Radi, mommy is here,” Chowdhury said. “We got a little response.”

He added that doctors will provide the family with an update on Radi’s condition after they perform an MRI later today.

“I think right now he needs prayers from everyone,” Chowdhury said.

Police are appealing to the public for help tracking down the motorcyclist who allegedly struck the child.

The motorcycle he was riding is believed to be a red or maroon Harley Davidson with a custom exhaust.

“We know that this motorcycle is unique and it is going to stand out. People are going to recognize it we hope,” Sgt. Brett Moore told CP24 on Monday.

“We do have parts that were left behind. The bike that we are looking for is going to have damage to the front right signal.”

The driver has been described as a white male who is between the ages of 20 and 40. He was wearing red shoes and a distinctive motorcycle helmet.

Investigators described the passenger as a white female believed to be in her 20s with blonde shoulder-length hair. She was last seen blue jeans with rips, a black T-shirt, and white running shoes.

Police are asking anyone who recognizes the driver or passenger to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

Moore also asked drivers with dash camera video from the area to reach out to police.

Chowdhury urged the person who struck his son to turn themselves into police.

“I’m Muslim and I am trained to forgive people. Things happen,” he said. “I forgive you… Please just surrender.”