

Sean Davidson, CTV News Toronto





The father of five missing children, who were the subject of an Amber Alert, was spotted on Tuesday night driving without his children, police said.

Niagara police said around 5 p.m. Ian MacDermid was observed driving a 2002, red four-doored Toyota Camry with the Ontario licence marker CJMB 976 in the Niagara Region.

Police said while the Amber Alert has been expired, the five children remain missing.

"Overnight the Amber Alert was expired, that's an adminstrative piece that happens with all Amber Alerts," Constable Phil Gavin said in a video posted to Twitter.

"After five hours they expire or stop and then it falls to the police agency to continue on with the information and sharing."

"It's stopped after five hours because you don't want an Amber Alert to become grey noise where poeple aren't listening."



Ian MacDermid is seen in this photo released by police.

Investigators allege MacDermid took the children from their family home in Jordan, in the town of Lincoln, Ont., sometime between Sept. 19 and Sept. 25.

Police said Ontario Child and Family Services investigated and found that the children may be in danger.

Ontario Child and Family Services has said it filed a missing persons report with police less than 24 hours before the Amber Alert was issued.

Police have said the family used to live in the Toronto area so it's possible that's where they were headed.

MacDermid is described by police as white, standing six-feet-tall and weighing about 265 to 280 lbs. He has blonde hair, blue eyes and facial hair.

The missing children are listed as Magnus MacDermid, 14, Eska MacDermid, 13, Sovereign MacDermid, 11, Mattias MacDermid, 10, Evalyn MacDermid, 5.

With files from The Canadian Press.