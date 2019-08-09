

Sean Davidson and Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A 29-year-old father has been identified as the man killed in what police say was a targeted shooting in Toronto on Friday afternoon.

Police said they received numerous calls around 2:16 p.m. from residents on Wakunda Place, east of O'Connor Driver, for report of sounds of gunshots.

When emergency crews arrived around 2:20 p.m., police said they found one man with multiple gunshot wounds and then located a second victim after searching farther afield.



Kevin Reddick, 29, was killed in Friday's shooting. (Supplied)



The scene of a shooting in the city's east end on August 9, 2019 is seen. (CTV News Toronto)

One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have identified him as Kevin Reddick.

Paramedics said they transported one person to a hospital trauma centre in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

Det. Sgt. Ted Lioumanis told reporters the victims, who investigators believe knew each other, were sitting in front of a parkette having lunch when the suspects appeared and started shooting.

Police said there were a lot of people around when the incident happened.

Lioumanis said they believe the victims were targeted and the incident was related to street gangs, but would not say how anyone had come to that conclusion.

He said they are looking for two men wearing dark clothing. They were last seen in a dark-coloured vehicle travelling northbound on Victoria Park Avenue.

An aunt of both victims said she rushed home from work after hearing there was a shooting to learn that her nephews had been shot.



A TPS forensics truck is shown near Wakunda Place after a fatal shooting on Aug. 9, 2019. (Cristina Tenaglia/CP24)

"Now I have to go to a funeral and watch his little daughter cry because someone took her daddy," she said.

"Toronto we have to come together as one," she said. "Stop killing us, stop killing each other, come together, learn to love and respect one another."

"I don't know what to say. I am just dumbfounded right now."

Lioumanis said that there will be a police presence in the neighbourhood for several days.

"It's very frustrating for the residents here. I can assure the members of this community that this is a safe community," said Lioumanis.

Police said there were no weapons recovered at the scene.

Homicide investigators are appealing for witnesses to contact them.

At least two dozen people have been shot in the city over seven days.