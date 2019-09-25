

Sean Davidson, CTV News Toronto





A father fatally struck by a car just steps away from his Scarborough home is being remembered by family members as a nice person, who was loved by everyone.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Danforth and Pharmacy avenues just before 9 p.m. after the man was struck.

Toronto paramedics said the victim suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.



Mohammed Chowdhury is seen in this photo. (Supplied)

The victim has been identified by his daughter as 65-year-old Mohammed Chowdhury.

“He is a nice guy. He never bothered anybody,” his daughter, Sharmin Akther, told CTV News Toronto on Wednesday.



Sharmin Akther, the victim's daughter, said her father was a nice man. (CTV News Toronto)



Around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Chowdhury’s young grandson attended the scene with his father and said “everyone loved” him.

“He was a really nice person, everyone back home loved him, even the people that didn’t know him knew he was a good person,” his 12-year-old grandson, Rahil Anwar, said.

“He played soccer with me, he would always be nice to me and if he had a chance to give me something or buy my something he would.”



The victim's grandson, Rahil Anwar, said everyone knew the man was a good person. (CTV News Toronto)

Police said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

No charges have been laid.

Roads in the area were closed for the police investigation but have since reopened.

According to Toronto police data, as of Sept. 23, 26 pedestrians have been killed in the city so far this year.