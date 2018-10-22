

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





The 29-year-old man charged in connection with a deadly assault on a three-week-old baby girl is the child’s father, Toronto police confirm.

Officers were called to an apartment complex on Pharmacy Avenue, near Danforth Avenue, shortly before 11 a.m. on Oct. 18 to find paramedics treating the infant for “obvious signs of trauma.”

She was rushed to hospital where she was placed on life support, but died about a week later.

A suspect identified as 29-year-old Matthew Bouffard, of Toronto, was arrested the same day.

He has since been charged with aggravated assault. However, they said the charges could be upgraded depending on the results of the post-mortem examination.

Police confirmed Monday that the suspect is in fact the child’s father.

An autopsy is underway.

As of Monday morning, a unit on the 17th floor remains sealed off by police.

Neighbours told CTV News Toronto that they recently saw the accused at the building with the child’s mother. Many expressed shock at the news of the baby’s death and the subsequent charges.