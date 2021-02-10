TORONTO -- A report that recommends shutting down the Scarborough RT in 2023 and replacing it with buses for at least seven years while the Line 2 subway extension is completed will be up for debate during a TTC board meeting today.

Staff were considering three different options on what to do with the 30-year-old rapid transit line, including a partial overhaul that would have allowed it to remain in service until 2030.

But in a report that will be considered by the board today, staff rule out another overhaul of the SRT due to the costly price tag of $522.4 million and the “high risk of not achieving the required service reliability.”

Instead, staff are recommended that the line be decommissioned in 2023 and that eight bus routes that

currently terminate at Scarborough Centre Station be used to provide express service to Kennedy Station for at least seven years while the subway extension is completed.

They say that the switch to bus service will result in the commute from Scarborough Centre Station to Kennedy Station increasing from 10 minutes to 15 to 18 minutes on average.

However, the report makes clear that keeping the Scarborough RT in service until 2030 isn’t a realistic option due to the age of its vehicles, which reached the end of their life cycle a decade ago.

“Overall vehicle reliability is slowly degrading as the vehicle ages well past its design life and obsolescence erodes maintainability,” the report notes.

Staff are recommending that the board formally removes the overhaul of the SRT from consideration during today’s meeting and authorizes further study of two options for bus service after 2023.

The cheaper option would cost about $357 million and would see the TTC use buses from its existing fleet for the first three years and then purchase about 20 news buses a year to maintain the enhanced service between 2027 and 2029.

The other option would cost $374 million but would allow the TTC to immediately purchase 60 new buses to help provide the enhanced service.

The Scarborough RT has been running since 1985 and had carried 35,000 customers a day before its ridership took a hit as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.