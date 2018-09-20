

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Provincial police, as well as officers from Halton and Waterloo, were seen roaring down Highway 401 in pursuit of a vehicle involved in a fatal shooting in Kitchener on Thursday.

The shooting occurred around 11 a.m. near Pandora Avenue and King Street. Waterloo Regional Police said an adult male was pronounced dead.

Two male suspects were seen fleeing the area in a white Mercedes C230 sedan. Police officers pursued the suspects for a significant distance eastbound on Highway 401, but the vehicle later made a sudden U-turn on Highway 6 and officers who attempted to follow them were involved in a collision with an uninvolved civilian vehicle.

The collision was described by police as “minor.”

The car reportedly exited Highway 401 at Trafalgar Road heading south and was last seen near Mississauga’s Erin Mills neighbourhood. The suspects remain at large.

Roads in the area of Pandora Avenue and King Street are closed while officers investigate the incident.

Witnesses and anyone with information about the shooting is being asked to contact police at 519-570-9777.