Fatal motorcycle collision in Vaughan
Police are shown at the scene of a fatal motorcycle collision in Vaughan on Saturday morning. (Peter Muscat)
Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto
Published Saturday, August 11, 2018 6:58AM EDT
A male motorcycle rider was pronounced dead on scene after colliding with a car in Vaughan late Friday night.
It happened on Major Mackenzie Drive near Highway 400 at around 11:40 p.m.
Police say that the victim is believed to be a man in his 20s.
The circumstances surrounding the collision are not immediately clear.
Police are urging anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact investigators.