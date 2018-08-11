

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





A male motorcycle rider was pronounced dead on scene after colliding with a car in Vaughan late Friday night.

It happened on Major Mackenzie Drive near Highway 400 at around 11:40 p.m.

Police say that the victim is believed to be a man in his 20s.

The circumstances surrounding the collision are not immediately clear.

Police are urging anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact investigators.