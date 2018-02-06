

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





A Mississauga crash that claimed the life of a 19-year-old university student appears to have been caused by street racing, Peel police say.

The collision occurred near Eglinton Avenue, near Mavis Road, at around 11 p.m. Monday.

Reports from the scene suggest an older model Mitsubishi was speeding westbound on Eglinton Avenue when the driver lost control and crashed into a pole in the area.

A 19-year-old passenger of the vehicle, identified by her uncle as Milton resident Rabab Arshad, was pronounced dead at the scene and two other people were taken to hospital for treatment.

Family members of the victim confirmed to CP24 that Arshad, who was in the human resources program at York University, was the owner of the Mitsubishi.

Her uncle said she had been studying for an exam earlier in the night and let a friend drive her vehicle because she was too tired.

He said she had spoken to her mother just minutes before the crash to say she would be home soon.

Police confirmed Tuesday morning that two people are in custody in connection with the deadly crash, including the 22-year-old driver of the Mitsubishi.

They are both facing charges of criminal negligence causing death, police say.

Speaking to CP24 at the scene, Const. Iryna Yashnyk said more charges are expected throughout the day.

Investigators with the major collision bureau were on scene early Tuesday morning to try to piece together exactly what happened.

“We are looking for anyone who may have information about this incident,” Yashnyk said.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has dash camera footage from the area is asked to contact Peel Regional Police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.