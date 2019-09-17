

Sean Davidson, CTV News Toronto





A fatal head-on crash north of Schomberg is being investigated by the Special Investigations Unit.

Police said about 11:40 p.m. on Monday, a police officer began to follow a black sedan on Line 6 and Sideroad 20.

After losing sight of the vehicle, police said the officer came upon a head-on crash at the nearby intersection of Fifth Line and Sideroad 20 that involved the same black sedan and another white vehicle.

Images from the CTV News Toronto helicopter captured on Tuesday afternoon showed two vehicles in a nearby farmers field that had sustained substantial damage.



A second vehicle, which also sustained serious damage, is seen near the crash site. (CTV News Toronto)

The driver and passenger of the white sedan were transported to hospital. A 36-year-old woman, from Barrie, later succumbed to her injuries. The driver of the white sedan is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The alleged driver of the black sedan, identified by police as 23-year-old Ryan Buckley, was arrested and charged with dangerous operation causing death and failing to comply with a probation order.

The Bradford-West Gwilliumbury man is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 24.