TORONTO -- A stretch of Highway 401 has been shut down in Pickering this morning due to a fatal collision.

The crash happened in the eastbound lanes of the highway near Whites Road at around 7:30 a.m.

Police say a stalled vehilce in a live lane of traffic was struck by another vehicle.

Ornge air ambulance is currently on scene but it is unclear if anyone is being transported to hospital.

Police previously said one driver sustained critical injuries and at around 8:30 a.m., investigators confirmed that there was a fatality.

Express lanes have been closed at Port Union Road.

Police are asking anyone who observed a red vehicle in the area or any drivers with dash camera video of the collision to contact the OPP.