

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





One person is dead after an early-morning collision in Brampton that police say led to a carjacking and an attempted busjacking.

The initial three-vehicle collision occurred near McLaughlin Road and Steeles Avenue at around 1 a.m.

A male was pronounced dead on scene while another person was taken to hospital in serious condition, according to paramedics.

Toronto police say that in the wake of the incident one of the parties involved carjacked a vehicle and fled the scene, though it is unclear whether it was a vehicle that was involved in the collision.

About 20 minutes later, police say that vehicle struck a pedestrian near Kipling and Steeles Avenue in Toronto. The pedestrian was rushed to hospital in critical condition

The vehicle, meanwhile, did not stop and continued traveling eastbound.

The vehicle was then involved in a multi-vehicle collision near Weston Road and Steeles Avenue a short time later.

At that point, police say that the male suspect got out of the vehicle and attempted to steal a TTC bus. He was, however, taken into custody at the scene.

Peel Regional Police say that Toronto police transported the suspect to a trauma centre with unspecified injuries.

Charges are pending in the case.