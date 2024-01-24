Fast & Flurrious or Taylor Drift? Hamilton can cast their votes on these snow plow names
Hamiltonians can once again cast their votes on their favourite names to plaster on the backs of 10 snow plows.
Locals submit their name suggestions through the Name the Plow Initiative and, as of Jan. 22, can vote on the top 20 selections up until Jan. 28.
There are a few nods to renowned musicians and bands, like Taylor Drift and Sled Zeppelin. (Another even pays homage to Weezer’s “Say It Ain’t So” with Say It Ain't Snow).
Others make television and film references, such as Better Call Salt, Darth Blader, Fast & Flurrious and Thaw Patrol.
Here is the full list of snow plow names – all of which make some sort of wintery reference:
- Better Call Salt
- Brrr-ito
- Cootes Plowadise
- Darth Blader
- Fast & Flurrious
- Ham-MELT-on
- Holy MackinTHAW
- Icekee Waa Waa
- It Snow Problem
- Mountain Plow Blvd
- Plowabunga
- Say It Ain’t Snow
- Sled Zeppelin
- Snow and Steady
- Snow Kidding, Eh?
- Snowmoni Lawrence
- Taylor Drift
- Thaw Patrol
- The Bay Seigh
- Webster’s Squalls
Last year, Arkells’ frontman Max Kerman had his name immortalized on one of the 10 snow plows and garnered the most votes by a landslide with more than 18,700 people voting for Max Kermanator.
“When the history books write about The Kerman family name, I hope this is the first thing people see,” Kerman said in a statement CTV News Toronto.
“Some people might want a school or wing of a hospital named after them, but a snow plow suits me just fine.”
The city says road crews clear nearly 6,500 kilometres of roadway, 866 kilometres of sidewalks, 237 kilometres of cycling lanes and 2,365 bus stops – all of which is done through 115 City plows, over 300 contracted pieces of plowing equipment and 34 sidewalk plows.
The winning names will be revealed sometime during the week of Jan. 29.
With files from Katherine DeClerq
