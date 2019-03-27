

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





York Regional Police say the investigation into Wanzhen Lu’s kidnapping is “far from over” after the student was found safe and in good health on Tuesday night.

Lu reportedly showed up at a home in Gravenhurst, Ont., more than 150 kilometres away from where he was abducted, in the early evening. Police believe Lu was dropped off in the area by a vehicle before he knocked on the door of a residence on Doe Lake Road and asked the homeowner for help.

Ontario Provincial Police rushed to home and confirmed his identity.

The 22-year-old had minor injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Const. Andy Pattenden said Lu wasn’t in hospital for long and was later returned to York Region, where investigators have been speaking with him about the harrowing ordeal.

“We have obvious safety concerns here, we still have four suspects that are still outstanding in this investigation, four suspects that were willing to go into that underground parking garage and take Mr. Lu with a significant amount of force, load him into a van and basically keep him, wherever they kept him, for more than 72 hours,” Pattenden said.

“Now the investigation is focused on the suspects themselves.”

The motive for the abduction is still under investigation.

“There’s a lot that we need to learn now Mr. Lu is obviously going to be the best source of information,” Pattenden said.

“Our investigators are working through every lead still... They continue to come in.”

Lu was with a friend in the underground parking garage of his Markham condo building on Saturday evening when a minivan sped up next to them and a group of masked men jumped out.

The group attacked Lu and Tasered him multiple times before forcing him into the van and taking off. The van was located on Monday abandoned at an undisclosed location in Toronto.

Police have expressed shock at the level of violence involved in the abduction, describing the case as a rarity not only for York Region but for the country.

A ransom for Lu’s return was never made and police have not made contact with the suspects. Over the past four days, the Chinese international student’s family travelled to Canada from China and spoke with investigators. Police have also worked closely with the Chinese consulate on the case.

Pattenden said police have poured “every resource available” into finding Lu and that the focus has now turned to his kidnappers.

“This investigation is far from over,” he said.

“We’re going to continue to pursue these suspects and find out wherever they are.”

Investigators remain in Gravenhurst where Pattenden said they will comb the area Lu turned up for evidence. A road block was set up by police this morning to accommodate the investigation.

The 35-year-old Toronto man who was taken into custody in connection with the incident on Tuesday has also been released without charge.

Pattenden said investigators believe the man “was part of this kidnapping” but that the evidence they had wasn’t enough to support a criminal charge. He refused to provide any further details on the man’s identity or level of involvement.

He again urged the four suspects to turn themselves in to police.

“We’re following up on every tip and every lead that we get,” he said.

“We will figure this out. It’s just a matter of time.”