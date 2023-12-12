TORONTO
Toronto

    • Faqiri inquest recommends corrections watchdog, rules death a homicide

    Jurors in a coroner's inquest into the death of a mentally ill man at an Ontario jail have recommended the province create a designated "inspectorate" for corrections, as they ruled Soleiman Faqiri's death a homicide.

    More coming.

