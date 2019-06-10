

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





The Raptors run to the precipice of a NBA championship has “brought everybody together” and provided a “big boost” to Toronto in the process, Mayor John Tory says.

The Raptors have a three games to one lead over the two-time champion Golden State Warriors and will be in a position to win their first ever title at home at Scotiabank Arena tonight.

If they do win tonight, it will be Toronto’s first championship in one of the so-called big four sports leagues (NBA, NHL, MLB, NFL) since the 1993 World Series.

“It is a big boost for the city and what is extraordinary is it affects everybody. I have been talking to people who have never watched a basketball game ever, they just didn’t watch it, and now everybody is watching, everybody is learning about the game and it just one of those things I think that has brought everybody together,” Mayor John Tory told CP24 during an interview on the court at Scotiabank Arena on Monday morning. “That is what you want in a community; to have things that bring people together and make them happy. There are enough stresses and strains in life that people like to find things that just make them happy and this certainly has done that and I think that will continue.”

Tory told CP24 that he plans to attend a watch party at The Hospital for Sick Children this evening before heading down to Scotiabank Arena for tip off at 9 p.m. He said that he plans to watch most of the game inside the arena but will head out to Jurassic Park for at least a quarter to meet some of the fans there.

As for a potential victory parade, Tory is keeping a tight lip for now.

“We have a file. We have had Stanley cup parades here – not for a while – we have had MLB world series parades, we have had TFC and Grey Cup parades so there is a file. What you do is get that file out when we win and have a look at it at that time,” he said. “I am sure that those who maintain that file and keep it their file drawer will have appropriate arrangements made to make sure that we can celebrate the success of our Raptors.”

Basketball fans urged to leave cars at home

Tory said that there have been regular conference calls throughout the NBA finals with representatives from the city, the police, the TTC and Maple Leafs Sports and Entertainment in order to ensure that everybody is kept safe.

For tonight’s pivotal game, city officials are urging anyone heading downtown to leave their vehicles at home and to consider taking public transit.

There will be additional TTC service tonight to transport people in and out of the downtown core for the game, including five more trains and 25 additional buses,

There will also be numerous road closures near Scotiabank Arena, some of which going into effect as early as 7 a.m.

They are as follows: