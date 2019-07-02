A nine-year-old girl from Scarborough says she was devastated when her dream to see international superstar Ariana Grande in concert didn’t come true.

The singer was playing at the Scotiabank Arena on June 26 and Candace Kerr wanted to surprise her daughter Chelsy with tickets to the show.

Chelsy and the singer share the same birthday, which also happened to be on the day of the concert. But the tickets were sold out.

“It was her ninth birthday and Ariana Grande was playing here and that was the only thing she wanted for her birthday” said Kerr.

That’s when Kerr went online looking to find tickets through the classified ads. She put an ad on Kijiji to try and find tickets to the concert and said someone claiming to be another parent who had purchased an extra set of tickets had a pair for sale.

“I felt amazing, like this was the best gift I could give her for her birthday,” Kerr said.

But once she sent the seller $150 for the tickets, the seller broke off all communications with her.

As the concert date approached, she couldn't find tickets anywhere else.

“I was devastated. I felt like I ruined my daughter’s birthday because I promised her the tickets."

Chelsy was very sad when she found out she wasn’t going to the concert. When Grande was in Toronto, the crowd sang her “Happy Birthday” and Chelsy wishes she could have been there for that special moment.

“I felt really bad and disappointed" she said. "It was my dream that someone took away from me."

On its website, Kijiji says that people buying tickets to events should make the transaction in person and try to verify the tickets with the venue.

If an event is sold out, customers may be able to find tickets through a certified reseller. It may cost more, but certified resellers will offer a money-back guarantee in case of a problem.

Chelsy hopes one day she will see Grande perform, even if it’s not when they celebrate their birthdays.