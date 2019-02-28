

Rachael D'Amore and Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A 21-year-old man who was found dead in Oshawa is being described by family as a “kind, loving and compassionate person.”

Ahmed Buttu was found by police inside a residence on Langford Street around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Police said that when officers arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from “obvious signs of trauma.”

Ahmed Buttu died at the scene.

Police have not said how Buttu died. An autopsy is being scheduled.

In a statement sent to CTV News Toronto, Buttu’s family said that he will be remembered as “a genuine soul and a beautiful heart.”

“He had the most beautiful and contagious smile, that spread joy to everyone in his presence,” the statement read.

He was smart and tech-savvy and had a heart of gold. Ahmed was generous and trustworthy. He was a mentor and a confidant for his brothers and he was loved by all of his family and friends.”

Few other details have been provided about the nature of the investigation, but police said they “don’t believe that this was a random act.”

On Thursday afternoon, police confirmed they made an arrest in connection with the incident.

A suspect identified as 18-year-old Mohammad Khan, of Whitby, has been charged with second degree murder. He is being held in police custody until a bail hearing can take place.

Homicide detectives, forensic investigators and other officers remained at the home on Thursday investigating the incident. The perimeter of the home was cordoned off with police tape and a forensic identification truck was parked outside.

Buttu is said to have been a resident at the home where he was found. Some neighbours told CTV News Toronto that they believe the house was being used as a rental, though no one knew who the victim was.

Many described the area as “family friendly” and said the incident is unusual for the neighbourood.

Police say officers have been canvassing neighbouring homes looking for video, witnesses, and any other information.

Anyone with information is being asked to call Durham police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.