TORONTO -- Rising COVID-19 cases in the Greater Toronto Area are making it more difficult for some family-run gyms to stay afloat.

It’s been just over two months since Total Body Fitness in Brampton reopened and it still isn’t turning a profit.

The owners, a married couple, say initially new members were signing up and coming back for workouts, but in last two weeks business as sharply declined.

“It’s fallen off a cliff,” said co-owner Penny King. “There is definitely a significant correlation between the case numbers that are going up and the response from our members and the public towards our business.”

She said the gym spent around $10,000 in upgrades to make their space as safe as possible —going beyond local public heath requirements.

The gym also uses an electrostatic sprayer with a Health Canada approved product to disinfect surfaces.

“Cleaning right after every class. Every one one-on-one group training. We clean our lockers. We clean our washrooms,” said co-owner Ian King. “Everything that our members would touch, we disinfect.”

The Kings are worried about officials imposing more restrictions. Right now the province allows gyms in Toronto, Peel Region and Ottawa to have up to 10 people in a class and 50 people in a facility.

CTV News Toronto asked the Ontario government if there are any plans to close gyms. In consultation with public health it said it continues to review trends, like where COVID19 is spreading, and capacity of the heath system.

“The Chief Medical Officer of Health and other public health experts continue to closely monitor the evolving situation across the province to advise if and when public health measures or restrictions should be adjusted or tightened,” a Ministry of Health spokesperson said in an email to CTV News Toronto.

“We should not be grouped with the larger fitness companies. Small businesses are such as ours are taking all the precautions and safety protocols,” said Penny King.

Possible closures are also a concern affecting gym members who rely on classes and workouts for physical and mental well being.

“The only time I Ieave my house is just to come over here because I know it’s fully fully safe,” said member Nidhi Dewan.

“I actually suffer from anxiety. So for me coming here as helped me mentally and physically. But mostly mentally,” said member Miranda Stuckless.