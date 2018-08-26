

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





Two families, including one with nine people, were forced from their North York home late Saturday night after a fire.

The fire started in an upper floor bedroom at the home on Kensington Avenue near Finch Avenue and Yonge Street at around 11:40 p.m.

Both families evacuated the building prior to the arrival of firefighters and no injuries were reported.

“When we arrived there was heavy smoke coming from the upper floors and flames,” District Chief Michael Ancio told CP24 at the scene. “Apparently there was nine family members living upstairs, seven children, and another four people living in the basement. Everyone was out on arrival and the crews were able to go inside and put the fire out fairly quickly.”

Ancio said that because the fire originated at the side of the house, crews had to spray water to keep it from spreading to adjoining buildings.

He said that while the home was returned to residents following the fire, they had to find other accommodations overnight, as gas and hydro were shut off to the property.

The cause of the fire is not immediately clear but Toronto Fire says that it is not believed to be suspicious.