Lucy Botelho Santo died in a head-on collision June 13th in Caledon. She was just weeks away from celebrating her 49th birthday.

Despite it being over a month since the mother-of-six died, no one has come forward, leaving the family desperate to know the truth about the crash that killed her.

“I need to know the truth, what’s going on, because all the time I think about that, I dream about that,” Lucy’s husband, Erico Santo, told CTV News Toronto today.

He, along with Lucy’s other family members, are now pleading for the public’s help in piecing together what happened the day the much-loved mother died.

Police haven’t laid any charges as they determine who and what caused the crash. They’re appealing to witnesses, but no one has come forward.

“They’re not getting in trouble, they’re just helping a family that wants to know what happened to their mother, their sister, their grandma,” Santo’s sister, Natalie Tavares, said.

Investigators say a red car briefly stopped at the crash scene along Healey Road near Innis Lake Road before taking off.



Santo was with her two sons, who are now in hospital, when the crash occured. (Supplied photo)

It’s left Santo’s son, Victor Da Silva, shaken.

Victor’s younger siblings, Eric and Paulo, were with their mother when the collision happened.



Both sustained critical injuries, including broken pelvises and bleeding of the brain. They remain in hospital.



"How can you leave someone in the car, kids - my brothers, and just take off?” he said.

"I'm broken, I'm broken, my mom was my rock."



Family and friends gather where Lucy Botelho Santo died in a head-on. (Supplied photo)



The OPP want to speak with the driver of this red car. (Police handout)



Caledon OPP are looking to speak to the driver of the red car, as well as several other motorists captured on video driving in the area at around 5 p.m. on June 13th.

Santo’s family says they just want answers as to what happened to their loved one, a woman they say was the “mama bear” of their clan who always put family first.

Santo leaves behind six sons and a one-year-old granddaughter.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Caledon OPP at 905-584-2241 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).