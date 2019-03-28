

CTV News Toronto





The family of a 24-year-old Vaughan man who has been missing for one week is expected to make a plea for information on his whereabouts this morning.

Simi Abrams left Mackenzie Health Hospital, on Trench Street in Richmond Hill, at around 12:30 p.m. on March 21.

He has not been seen nor made contact with family or friends since.

York Regional Police said the family is “growing increasingly concerned” for his safety.

Investigators have collected video surveillance from the day Abrams disappeared, which shows him wearing articles of clothing they believe he is likely still wearing.

Abrams has been described as approximately five-foot-four in height, 140 pounds with brown eyes and long, curly dark hair.

Police said he was last seen wearing a white toque with a blue stripe, a dark winter jacket and jeans.

Det. Sgt. Kevin McCloskey will be joined by members of the missing man’s family for a news conference about the case at #4 District in Vaughan at 11 a.m.