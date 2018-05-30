

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





The family of a missing 33-year-old man will make a plea for information about his sudden disappearance at a news conference this afternoon.

Dominic Kardasiewicz was last seen on May 25 at around 11:30 p.m. in the Lansdowne Avenue and Bloor Street West area.

Police and the man’s family say they have no explanation for his disappearance as it’s “completely uncharacteristic” of him.

They say they’re concerned for his safety.

He is described as a six-foot-two male with a medium build, blue eyes, short brown hair and an unshaven face. He was last seen wearing a bright red zip-up Adidas hoodie with white stripes on the sleeves, a light blue or grey vintage style T-shirt, grey knee length shorts and cream-coloured canvas Adidas running shoes.

Police say he has a tattoo of a revolver on the back of his left calf.

Police and members of Kardasiewicz’s family are scheduled to speak to the media at 2 p.m.