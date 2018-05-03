

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





The family of man killed in a hit-and-run crash in Markham last month made an emotional public appeal for information about the circumstances surrounding the 20-year-old’s untimely death.

For reasons still unknown, Ethann McAuley was on Highway 404 near Major Mackenzie Drive at around 10:30 p.m. on April 23 when he was struck by a northbound vehicle.

Though the driver initially “slowed or stopped” after the collision, Ontario Provincial Police say it ultimately took off.

The vehicle, believed to be a black 2011 or 2012 model Hyundai Sonata, continued north on Highway 404 before heading west on Elgin Mills Road, where it was last seen.

“This driver is absolutely aware of the collision,” Sgt. Kerry Schmidt told reporters on Thursday. “Ethann McAuley was left to die on the road.”

While it’s unclear why McAuley was on the roadway that evening, Schmidt said investigators have found “nothing suspicious about his activities at this point.”

The first-year Seneca College student had just finished his exams and the crash scene isn’t far from his residence building.

He is being laid to rest by his family in his hometown of Orillia today.

“They’re desperate,” Schmidt said. “They have no idea (what happened). They know someone saw this… that someone is responsible for this and they just want to know what happened moments before he passed away.”

Standing side-by-side at the funeral home on Thursday, McAuley’s parents and sisters wiped away tears while describing the “smart” and “quiet” young man who could “make everybody laugh.”

The aspiring computer programmer was like “a walking dictionary,” his mother said.

“We had teachers come in yesterday to tell us what a pleasure it was to teach Ethann... the way his mind worked,” she said, her voice choked with emotion.

The family says McAuley had wrapped up his leftover dinner and put it in the fridge, and even plugged in his electronics to change, before leaving his residence that April evening.

His mother said it’s possible he left to “clear his head,” which was not unusual for him.

“The highway was right there… like his residence… we think maybe he went for a walk and got turned around and didn’t know how to get back,” she said. “Honestly, we don’t know.”

While police are confident the driver knew the collision occurred, they say it’s possible the crash was “unavoidable.” There are three through lanes on Highway 404, as well as on ramps and off ramps, but there is no designated pedestrian access.

Those questions will remain unanswered until that person comes forward, Schmidt said.

“If that person believes that maybe it was an animal or a piece of debris and they didn’t realize what they had hit until they got home -- We just want to talk to that person,” Schmidt said.

“This driver is the last person who saw Ethann alive. What was he doing? What were his actions? What was his demeanor? What were his movements? That’s what they want to know and that’s why we’re appealing to the public’s assistance.”

Schmidt said investigators collected debris from the scene, including part of the suspect vehicle’s front passenger headlight and a side mirror.

The vehicle may have significant damage to the front passenger side but could have been repaired since that night. Police are following up on “full lists of vehicles” that match the description but are also urging local auto repair shops or wrecker yards to check their records in case anyone came in with a similar vehicle.

“If you know anyone with a vehicle like this, ask them to see it or where it is. Prove to yourself that they are not involved,” Schmidt said. “We have no idea who this person is. They could be the most unsuspecting person…

“We’re waiting for that call.”

McAuley’s family say they’re waiting on that call, too.

“Whether it was unavoidable or whether it wasn’t, it doesn’t matter,” McAuley’s mother said. “You don’t leave a human being on the side of the road, you do the right thing.”