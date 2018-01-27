

The Canadian Press





HAMILTON -- The family of a 19-year-old who police have said was fatally shot while trying to stop an altercation is suing Hamilton's paramedics, alleging they failed to properly treat the teen.

Yosif Al-Hasnawi was shot and killed last month after trying to help an older man who was being accosted by two other men.

The two men have since been charged, and a neighbouring police service launched a criminal investigation into the emergency medical care that was provided on the request of Hamilton police.

A statement of claim from Al-Hasnawi's family alleges paramedics were negligent when they didn't administer first aid or promptly take him to hospital.

Hamilton police, St. Joseph's Healthcare Hamilton and the two men charged in the shooting are also being sued in the lawsuit.

Al-Hasnawi's father and two brothers are suing for $10,000,000, the expenses related to Al-Hasnawi's death and expenses related to the lawsuit itself.