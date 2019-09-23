

Phil Tsekouras, CTV News Toronto





Three family members who died in a head-on collision in Bradford, Ont. Friday afternoon have been identified.

Nine-year-old Christian Nunes, his 36-year-old father Kyle Cobet and his 60-year-old grandmother Wendy Cobet were killed after their car collided with a transport truck on Sept. 20.

Kyle’s fiancée Courtney Davies, who helped raise Christian, told CTV News Barrie that the father and son were inseparable.



Courtney Davies, Christian Nunes and Kyle Cobet are pictured in this undated photo. (Supplied)

"That little boy couldn't live without his dad, and Kyle couldn't live without his baby boy,” Davies said, holding back tears.

“As much as I wish they were here and need them... they need to be together, because they were always together."

The boy’s father and grandmother were both pronounced dead at the scene. Christian was rushed to Southlake Hospital, but later succumbed to his injuries.



Wendy Cobet is pictured here in this undated photo. (Supplied)

Christian had just started grade four at Maple Leaf Public School in Newmarket. He’s being remembered as a video-game-loving math whiz, who even won an award for his academic achievements last year.

A spokesperson for the York Region District School Board (YRDSB) said that the school’s flag would fly at half-mast in Christian’s memory.

“Our thoughts are with the family as they deal with this tragedy,” York Region District School Board said in a statement to CTV News. "We have mobilized our traumatic events support team, comprised of social workers and psychologists, who will be on hand to provide support to students that need it.”

South Simcoe Police said that it appears Kyle Cobet, who was driving the vehicle at the time of impact, was trying to pass another vehicle when the crash occurred.

"It's a passing movement that basically initiated them coming into the on-coming lane and therefore collided with the transport truck travelling southbound," Constable Paul Catling said.

The driver of the transport truck was treated at the scene and then later released, police said.



Three family members were killed Friday after their black SUV collided with a transport truck. (CTV News Barrie)

Anyone who witnessed the incident is being asked to contact police.

With files from CTV News Barrie's Beatrice Vaisman