

The Canadian Press





HAMILTON -- Provincial police say a man is in life-threatening condition after he and his two young children were pulled from their vehicle by a family member after it flipped over into a pond south of Hamilton.

OPP say witnesses reported seeing a car drive off a roadway and flip onto its roof Saturday evening in Haldimand, Ont.

Police say a family member driving behind the vehicle pulled over and managed to rescue a five-year-old girl and an eight-year-boy, along with their father.

The father was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries, but police say the two kids were not injured.

Police didn't immediately release the cause of the collision.